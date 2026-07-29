Casey Schmitt "More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Casey Schmitt (knee) will undergo knee surgery, which will "more than likely" end his 2026 season, according to Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports. No date has been set for Schmitt's surgery, but it will be "as soon as possible." The 27-year-old will require arthroscopic surgery to fix the torn meniscus in his left knee that he suffered earlier this week. Depending on the specifics of Schmitt's surgery, the utility man could miss anywhere from three to six weeks to four to six months, although the Giants expect it to be in the latter range. A more invasive surgery will put an end to what has been a breakout campaign for the former second-rounder. In his 387 at-bats in his fourth year in the majors, Schmitt has hit .271/.301/.483 with a .784 OPS, a career-high 21 home runs, 55 RBI, 47 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 98 games played. Infielder Christian Koss made a second straight start at third for the Gigantes on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, but regular third baseman Matt Chapman (abdomen) appears to be close to returning from a stint on the injured list.
Source: NBC Sports - Tristi Rodriguez
Source: NBC Sports - Tristi Rodriguez