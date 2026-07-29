Nick Gonzales Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amidst July Surge
Nick Gonzales is hitting .315/.370/.411 with six home runs, 47 RBI, 59 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 27-year-old has emerged as Pittsburgh's everyday third baseman in recent weeks amidst a surge at the plate in July. Across 99 plate appearances this month, Gonzales is hitting .385 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and 15 runs scored. Gonzales' power upside is minimal, as he's posted just a 3.2% barrel rate and 36.4% hard-hit rate. However, Gonzales profiles as a steady source of batting average for fantasy managers who should continue to rack up counting stats in an everyday role in the solid Pittsburgh lineup. He also brings multi-positional eligibility in most fantasy leagues, which makes him useful roster depth. Where available, Gonzales profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller