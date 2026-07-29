Hogan Harris Shaky in Tuesday's Save
Hogan Harris had to battle for Tuesday night's save against the Red Sox after entering the ninth inning with a three-run lead. Harris allowed two earned runs on three hits, including a home run, but recovered to secure his ninth save while striking out three batters. His swing-and-miss ability remained on display despite the shaky outing. The 29-year-old has continued to earn more late-inning opportunities after posting a 2.61 ERA during the month of July. He now owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts across 48 innings this season. Harris' ability to generate strikeouts gives him legitimate fantasy appeal, and managers should continue to view him as a strong source of saves while he handles high-leverage opportunities.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com