Gavin Williams Strikes Out Double-Digit Batters in Fourth Straight Start
Gavin Williams is having a breakout season and has been as dominant as ever of late. Williams allowed two earned runs on three hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out a season-high 12 batters in seven innings in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a doubleheader. He was hit with his sixth loss of the 2026 season, but it was also Williams' fourth straight start with double-digit strikeouts. The 27-year-old has fanned 45 and walked just two in 27 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 0.63 WHIP during his four-game dominant stretch of late. Williams now has a 3.71 ERA on the year and will be a must-start in all fantasy formats for his next scheduled start against the New York Mets. Not only is Williams missing more bats than ever before in 2026, but he's also showing better command, and he has walked two or fewer batters in four straight starts as well. There is no pitcher more dominant right now than Williams in the month of July. On the season, he has struck out double-digit batters seven times.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com