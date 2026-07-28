Jack Flaherty Expected to Miss More than 15 Days with Current Flexor Strain
Jack Flaherty (forearm) to miss "more than the minimum" 15 days with his current forearm injury, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Flaherty was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 21 due to right flexor inflammation. The veteran right-hander has yet to resume throwing, and it appears he could be facing an extended absence. Across 86 1/3 innings (19 starts) before the injury, Flaherty recorded a 3-8 record with a 4.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts. The 30-year-old has maintained a strong 26.2% strikeout rate this season, but he's walked 10.8% of the batters he's faced and has allowed a 46.2% hard-hit rate. With Flaherty sidelined, Tigers right-hander Keider Montero has rejoined the team's starting rotation.
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen