Alex Lange Blows Third Save on Tuesday as Long-Term Questions Arise
Alex Lange blew his third save of the season on Tuesday, continuing a difficult stretch out of the bullpen. Lange allowed two earned runs and one walk while recording just two outs, marking his third blown save in his last five opportunities. The 30-year-old has struggled to protect leads, posting an 11.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over his last 15 appearances. His season numbers have also taken a hit, as he now owns a 6.33 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Those recent struggles are likely to cost him ninth-inning opportunities if they continue. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for saves until Lange can regain his form and reestablish himself in high-leverage situations.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com