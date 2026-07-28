Griffin Jax Punches Out a Season-High 10 Batters in Loss to Rangers
Griffin Jax may have taken a loss on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, but the 31-year-old former reliever was still dominant for fantasy managers. Jax allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out a season-high 10 hitters in 5 2/3 innings pitched for his eighth loss of the year in the 4-1 defeat at Tropicana Field. The 31-year-old reliever turned starter is now sporting a 3.74 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 92:30 K:BB in his 86 2/3 innings pitched in his sixth major-league season (first full year in Tampa). Jax blew his first two save chances to open the 2026 campaign as the Rays' primary closing option, and Tampa eventually moved him to the starting rotation, where he's been more valuable in fantasy baseball. Since joining the rotation on April 26, Jax has gone 5-5 with a 3.38 ERA (3.83 FIP) with 72 strikeouts and 20 walks in 72 innings across 16 starts. He allowed a season-high seven earned runs in five innings against the Boston Red Sox on July 17, but since then, he's given up just two earned runs with two walks and 15 K's in two starts versus the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com