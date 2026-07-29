Hunter Barco Being Recalled by Pirates, Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire?
Hunter Barco is on his way back to the big leagues, per Jason Mackey of MLB.com. Barco made Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster in a bulk relief role, but he struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 11 2/3 innings (five games) and has been in the minors since late April. The young left-hander has worked as both a starter and a reliever this year at Triple-A, recording a 3-6 record with a 4.87 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts across 44 1/3 innings (13 games). Barco seems likely to fill a spot in the Pirates' bullpen, which has been an area of weakness for Pittsburgh this season. While command has been an issue for the 25-year-old, he's shown the ability to generate swing-and-miss in the minor leagues. In a true one-inning role, Barco's stuff could play up. Deep league managers hunting for saves upside may want to consider stashing Barco off the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com - Jason Mackey
Source: MLB.com - Jason Mackey