Pirates Promoting Jhostynxon Garcia to the Big Leagues
Jhostynxon Garcia is being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to the big leagues on Wednesday, per Jason Mackey of MLB.com. Garcia struggled in a small sample size of 37 plate appearances upon making his Pirates debut in late May, hitting .200 with one extra-base hit and a 27% strikeout rate. However, the 23-year-old has been productive this season in the minor leagues, slashing .279/.346/.459 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 263 plate appearances. Bryan Reynolds and Esmerlyn Valdez are likely locked into everyday playing time in the corner outfield spots in Pittsburgh, but Garcia could steal playing time in center field from Jake Mangum or at designated hitter from Marcell Ozuna. In deeper leagues, Garcia may be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com - Jason Mackey
Source: MLB.com - Jason Mackey