Dominic Canzone Gaining More Waiver Traction After Two-Homer Game
Dominic Canzone kept up his hot hitting of late by going 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in the team's 7-6 win over the hosting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Canzone is now hitting .263/.333/.530 on the season with an .863 OPS, 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 37 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 266 at-bats. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter has already set career highs across the board in most offensive categories, and he's homered three times with seven RBI and three runs scored in his last three games. In 18 games and 78 plate appearances in the month of July, Canzone has gone 17-for-72 (.236) with a .767 OPS, five homers, two doubles, 15 RBI, and seven runs scored. In a strong side of a platoon in Seattle's outfield against righties, Canzone has mixed-league appeal for his power the rest of the way in 2026. He's also hitting .286 (10-for-35) in a limited sample size with four home runs against southpaws. Canzone is rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com