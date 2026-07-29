Walker Jenkins Climbing Stash Rankings Amid Stellar July Play
Walker Jenkins has emerged as a near must-stash prospect ahead of the start of August. While the top prospect in the Minnesota Pipeline has often battled injuries, when on the field he has been very productive. Since returning from the Triple-A IL in late June, Jenkins has been swinging a hot bat and has put himself in prime position for a promotion. Over his last 15 contests at the top club, the former first-round selection has carried a strong .276/.364/.431 slash line with a .795 OPS, six doubles and one home run. During his first 25 games of the campaign (before the injury), Jenkins carried a much lower .389 SLG with only two total home runs. If Jenkins can maintain this pace, he should be primed for a late-season call-up to Minnesota.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com