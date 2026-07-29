Zac Veen's Four-Hit Night Keeps Him High on Stash Radar
Zac Veen continues to showcase high-end five-category upside at the Triple-A level and remains on the verge of returning to the major leagues. Veen is coming off another productive outing at Albuquerque, where he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run. This long ball snapped a relatively lengthy 12-game home run drought for the young outfielder. On the season, Veen has posted a .313/.389/.580 slash line with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 stolen bases and a sharp .969 OPS. Veen received a brief taste of the majors back in 2025 but did not find much success, posting a low .118/.189/.235 line with one home run and a stolen base. However, many of the team's top outfielders, such as Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, are on the trade block, so Veen may face minimal competition to earn second-half at-bats in the big leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com