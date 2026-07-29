George Lombard Jr. a Top Stash Candidate With Clear Path to the Bronx
George Lombard Jr. remains a high-end stash target in 12-team leagues in Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. Lombard was on the Triple-A injured list for just over a month due to a finger injury but has been near perfect since returning to action. Over his brief nine games post-injury, the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees system has posted an elite .400/.514/.600 slash line with three doubles, one home run and a 9:6 K:BB. Lombard began the season at the Double-A level but needed only another 20 games before moving up to the top club. Currently in the majors, the Yankees have relied on Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe to cover shortstop, but neither has been very impressive recently. With a clear path to playing time, Lombard may be in the mix for a promotion sooner rather than later.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com