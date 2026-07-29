Jake Bauers Returns to Wednesday's Lineup
Jake Bauers (toe) is starting at first base and will bat third for Wednesday's game on the road in San Francisco against the Giants and right-hander Logan Webb. The 30-year-old left-handed slugger will have to manage some pain in his toe moving forward, but the injury won't send him to the injured list. Bauers has had a career year to this point in 2026 in his third season in Milwaukee, slashing .265/.370/.486 with an .856 OPS, career-high 18 home runs, 60 RBI, 62 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 97 games across 381 plate appearances in his seventh big-league campaign. He has cooled off some in July, though, going 18-for-75 (.240) with a .762 OPS, three home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 23 games and 89 plate appearances. Fantasy managers are hoping Bauers' toe injury won't affect his production at the plate going forward. Expect the Brewers to use Bauers more at first base and potentially DH, rather than in the outfield.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com