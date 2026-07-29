Dak Prescott Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
Dak Prescott opened his 11th training camp with the organization Wednesday, the same day he turned 33, according to Tommy Yarrish. Prescott has spent his entire career in Dallas since the Cowboys selected him 135th overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He enters the 2026 season after starting all 17 games and completing 404 of 600 passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 99.5 passer rating in 2025. His passing-yardage total ranked third in the NFL and was the second highest of his career, trailing only the 4,902 yards he recorded in 2019. Prescott also rushed 53 times for 177 yards and two scores last season. The veteran remains Dallas' unquestioned starter and continues to offer fantasy value through his passing volume and touchdown production.
Source: Tommy Yarrish
Source: Tommy Yarrish