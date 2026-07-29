Chris Rodriguez Jr. Back at Training Camp Practice
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot) has returned to practice at training camp after suffering an offseason foot injury that required surgery, according to Jaguars senior reporter J.P. Shadrick. It's good news for Rodriguez's Week 1 availability, but he still hasn't been cleared for team drills early in camp, and he has only handled individual work to this point. The 25-year-old is expected to share backfield touches with Bhayshul Tuten in Duvall in his first year with the team in 2026, but Tuten has taken the early lead for clear RB1 duties in head coach Liam Coen's offense. C-Rod's familiarity with Coen dating back to his days in college at the University of Kentucky shouldn't be discounted, but the former sixth-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2023 is looking like the clear RB2 for Jacksonville right now. Second-year back LeQuint Allen Jr. figures to be the team's primary third-down option in the backfield, which could leave Rodriguez without much weekly volume. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 39 fantasy RB for 2026. Rodriguez has work to do to earn a bigger role alongside Tuten.
Source: J.P. Shadrick
Source: J.P. Shadrick