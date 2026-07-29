James Conner Remains Out of 11-on-11 Work
James Conner (foot) is still not participating in team drills or 11-on-11 work as he continues his recovery from season-ending surgery, according to AZCardinals.com. Conner suffered a right foot injury in Week 3 last season and finished 2025 with 32 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown while adding eight receptions for 38 yards and another score across three games. Arizona has not provided a timetable for his return to full-team work, and the report did not mention a setback. His continued limitations give third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love, free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson additional opportunities in a crowded backfield. Love entered the offseason atop the depth chart after Arizona invested the No. 3 pick in him, so Conner will need to progress into team periods before his role can be evaluated clearly. For now, his participation level remains the key development to monitor as camp continues.
Source: AZCardinals.com
Source: AZCardinals.com