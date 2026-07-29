Calvin Ridley Limited by Illness in First Camp Practice
Calvin Ridley was limited during Wednesday's first training camp practice after being sick, according to Paul Kuharsky. No additional details were provided about the illness, and the team has not indicated that Ridley will miss further time. The veteran is also returning from a broken fibula and high ankle sprain that ended his 2025 season after seven games. He caught 17 passes for 303 yards without a touchdown last year after recording 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four scores in 2024. Tennessee limited Ridley's offseason work while he completed his recovery, with the veteran participating primarily in individual drills before becoming more involved later in the spring. Ridley's limitation appears minor for now, with no indication that he is expected to miss additional time. His participation in Tennessee's next practice should provide a clearer indication of whether the illness is already behind him.
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Source: Paul Kuharsky