Jerry Jeudy Healthy for Training Camp
Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) reported to training camp healthy and took part in the team's first practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Despite dealing with a hamstring injury during offseason workouts in the spring, Jeudy was a full-go for the start of camp as he looks to bounce back in 2026. The 27-year-old former 15th overall pick in 2020 by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Alabama caught 50 of his 106 targets for only 602 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. It was especially disappointing after Jeudy was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024 in his first year in Cleveland, when he had a 90-1,229-4 line in 17 games. On paper, Jeudy's prospects for a bounce-back don't look promising in 2026, with Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB battle and added target competition in the form of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. It explains why Jeudy has fallen to No. 66 in RotoBaller's WR rankings for the upcoming season. Jeudy isn't going away in the Browns' offense, but he figures to be more of a boom/bust WR4/flex, at best.
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak