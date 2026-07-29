Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Byron Buxton (hip) on the 10-day injured list due to a right-hip impingement and recalled infielder Tristay Gray from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Buxton will head back to the IL for the second time in the last three weeks due to a hip injury that has been bugging him since the end of June. The 32-year-old veteran had stayed healthy up until then, but there's now concern, given his lengthy injury history, that he may not be able to help fantasy managers much the rest of the way. Luke Keaschall made the start in center field for the Twins on Wednesday, but Alan Roden could also see playing time in place of Buxton for however long he's sidelined this time around. Buxton hit a career-high 35 home runs, drove in 83 runs, and stole 24 bases in a resurgent 2025 campaign, and he's been a strong source of power again in fantasy until recently, slashing .263/.320/.544 with an .864 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven steals in 82 games across 362 plate appearances. Buxton should be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues with hopes he can return to his pre-injury form to close out 2026.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins