Cyrus Allen Takes First-Team Reps
Cyrus Allen was taking first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The fifth-round rookie was out there with Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Royals taking first-team reps during the first practice of training camp. Afterwards, head coach Andy Reid praised Allen for his work during Wednesday's practice. It sounds like Allen made the most of his chances, while Royals struggled with drops. It's only the beginning of camp, but Allen is someone to keep an eye on right now. The 23-year-old could be an interesting dynasty stash if he continues playing well.
Source: A to Z Sports
Source: A to Z Sports