Nick Kurtz Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Nick Kurtz (forearm) left Wednesday's contest against the Boston Red Sox after he was hit on the left forearm/hand by a pitch, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Jeff McNeil took over for Kurtz at first base to start the second inning. The A's are saying that Kurtz is dealing with a contusion, which suggests he avoided a major injury, but he'll likely undergo further testing on Thursday. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Thursday for an update on the power-hitting left-hander and to see if he's cleared to play in the series finale in Sacramento against Boston. After hitting 36 bombs and driving in 86 in just 117 games in his first year in the majors in 2025, Kurtz has followed it up with a .260/.398/.491 slash line, .889 OPS, 21 home runs, and 69 RBI in 96 games across 425 plate appearances. The power hasn't quite shown up like it did last year, but Kurtz has also missed time with an injury. He was a first-time All-Star in 2025 and is one of the best upside bats for power in the majors. Hopefully, he can avoid another stint on the injured list.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos