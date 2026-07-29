Unclear When Aaron Judge Will be Re-Examined by Doctors
Aaron Judge (rib) will be re-examined by doctors, manager Aaron Boone told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. There is no clear timetable for when Judge might return from the 60-day injured list since he has yet to resume baseball activities while he continues to heal from a stress fracture in his right first rib, an injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly two months at this point. It's been extremely frustrating for fantasy managers who have the 34-year-old slugger sidelined. Eventually, Judge will most likely need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, so in a best-case scenario, he might not return to the big leagues until late August. The three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star obviously needs to remain stashed everywhere, as he could still be a difference-maker down the stretch. Before his rib injury, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs, and five steals in 214 at-bats. With Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger also on the IL right now, the Yankees' outfield depth is being tested, with Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones both pressed into regular playing time.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty