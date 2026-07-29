Bobby Witt Jr. is Ramping up Baseball Activities
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) started to ramp up his baseball activities on Wednesday. The team plans to see how he feels over the next few days before they decide what to do next. Witt has been on the Injured List since July 22 due to lower back tightness. The Royals are hopeful this is a short injury stint and that Witt can return when first eligible on Friday. This season, Witt is slashing .279/.350/.4550 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and 30 stolen bases. Tyler Tolbert figures to continue filling in at shortstop until Witt is ready to return.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com