Tua Tagovailoa Working in Individual Drills
Tua Tagovailoa was on the practice field taking part in some individual drills. The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a one-year veteran minimum deal following his release from the Miami Dolphins, and while the expectation is that he will compete with 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job, neither player has taken part in team drills through the first two practices of training camp as the latter continues his recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Neither Tagovailoa nor Penix is a sought-after fantasy asset in 2026, but their eventual battle could have major ramifications on the more high-value pieces of the Falcons offense, with running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. all ranked by RotoBaller within the top seven of their respective position groups.
Source: Marc Raimondi
Source: Marc Raimondi