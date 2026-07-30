Ashton Jeanty in Better Shape Ahead of Year 2
Ashton Jeanty shared that he's cut candy and sugar from his diet while working to build up his cardio ahead of his second season. The 2025 first-round pick told McFadden, "I didn't feel like I was in good enough shape last year." As a rookie, Jeanty handled an impressive 86.6% of the Raiders' running back rush share, having to fight for every inch behind a porous offensive line that allowed first contact after only 1.6 yards on average. Again expected to handle the bulk of the team's running back workload, now with an upgraded and healthier offensive line in front of him, an improved diet and better cardio could pay immense dividends, and Jeanty is potentially undervalued as RotoBaller's RB7.
Source: Bryant McFadden - NFL on CBS
Source: Bryant McFadden - NFL on CBS