Anthony Davis Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
Anthony Davis becomes eligible on August 6 to sign a four-year, $275 million max extension, per Evan Sidery. Davis, 33, is expected to seek the full max, but Washington may prefer a shorter deal given his age and durability concerns. He has averaged 48.6 games over the past five seasons and did not play after last season's deadline trade from Dallas to Washington. When healthy, Davis remains an elite two-way fantasy producer, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 20 games last season. That keeps him in the early-round conversation, but the injury risk is impossible to ignore.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery