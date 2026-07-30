Mac McClung Could Head to Europe
Mac McClung is drawing serious interest from EuroLeague clubs and appears likely to head overseas, per BasketNews. The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and two-time G-League MVP became a fan favorite, but he never carved out a steady NBA role, logging 17 games across the Bulls, Lakers, 76ers, Magic, and Pacers. McClung remained an elite G-League scorer last season, averaging 31.8 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.6 rebounds for Windy City. After previously turning down major overseas offers to keep chasing an NBA spot, he now appears closer to a European move. For fantasy, McClung was never an NBA factor, so this would carry no redraft or dynasty impact.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews