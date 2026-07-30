Bucky Irving Taking First-Team Reps, Running at Full Speed
Bucky Irving was limited to 10 games in 2025 in his sophomore season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, but he is fully healthy for training camp this summer and has been taking first-team reps, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Not only was he taking first-team reps, but Smith reports that Irving was running at full speed and looked like the back he was during his remarkable rookie campaign in 2024, in which he had 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding 47 receptions for 392 yards as a receiver in 17 games. "He feels fine, he's great," said head coach Todd Bowles. "He's full speed. He's full-go right now. Obviously, when we get in pads, we're not easing him back from anything. So, we feel pretty good right now." Coming off injuries and with the addition of pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell, Irving has fallen in the fantasy rankings and should be targeted as more of a low-end RB2. It certainly feels like the Bucs plan to give Irving more help with Gainwell and Sean Tucker to keep him healthy all year.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith