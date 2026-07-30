Darius Slayton Healthy to Start Training Camp
Darius Slayton was in attendance for the team's first practice of training camp. While the Giants have 14 wide receivers listed on their 90-man roster, few roles, if any, have been secured behind 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers, so the team will be looking for players who can consistently make plays in a game-like setting, and Slayton reportedly connected with quarterback Jaxson Dart on a deep out over starting cornerback Paulson Adebo. Barely clinging to fantasy relevance, Slayton is RotoBaller's WR104 ahead of the 2026 season. Still, if he can continue to string plays together throughout camp, he could prove to be a necessary piece of the Giants' new-look offense and see his fantasy value rise.
Source: Pat Leonard
Source: Pat Leonard