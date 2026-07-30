Jayden Higgins Seeing Early Targets, Year 2 Jump Could be Coming
Jayden Higgins has been seeing early targets in training camp practice from quarterback C.J. Stroud, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said he's seen Higgins take a Year 2 jump, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Ryans envisions Higgins becoming a weapon opposite WR1 Nico Collins. All signs have been pointing to the 23-year-old pass-catcher taking a leap in Year 2 after he caught 41 of his 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts) as a rookie. The former second-rounder from Iowa State could really take the next step if Collins, who is no stranger to injuries, misses more time with an injury in 2026. Higgins has consistently drawn praise this year, dating back to offseason workouts. He could really benefit from the Texans' upgrades on their offensive line and the departure of veteran wideout Christian Kirk. Higgins is ranked at No. 55 among WRs by RotoBaller, but his draft stock should continue to rise if he keeps standing out in training camp this summer.
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander