Xavier Worthy Flashing Deep-Play Upside Again
Xavier Worthy is already showing deep-play upside early in training camp, with Chiefs.com's Matt McMullen noting that quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Worthy for a deep touchdown down the middle of the field during 11-on-11 team drills in practice on Thursday. It was a "beautiful throw and catch." Worthy suffered a torn labrum in Week 1 of last year that required offseason surgery in January. The 23-year-old speedster played in only 14 games in 2025 and had a disappointing 42-532-1 final line after catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie. Now fully healthy and ready for a full route tree again, the former 28th overall pick from the University of Texas should be a big mover on fantasy draft boards as the Chiefs' offense looks to bounce back and return to the playoffs. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is naturally a bigger injury risk because of his slight frame, but he makes up for it with elite speed. RotoBaller has Worthy ranked as the No. 43 fantasy WR right now, and he's shaping up as a potential great value pick in upcoming drafts.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen