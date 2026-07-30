Things are Slowing Down for Rookie Tight End Eli Raridon
Eli Raridon said at training camp on Thursday that things are slowing down for him, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Raridon said it has been night and day from the spring. Even though the Patriots still have Hunter Henry as their top pass-catching tight end, and after they added receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in the offseason, Raridon could make an impact as a receiver in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. The 22-year-old should be considered the favorite for TE2 duties with Julian Hill (knee) already ruled out for the season. He needs to refine his blocking skills, but Raridon is certainly a young TE name to keep an eye on for those in deep fantasy leagues in 2026. Raridon has excellent size (6-foot-6, 245 pounds), athleticism, and speed to give New England another weapon to challenge opposing defenses down the field. He doesn't come without durability concerns, though, having already torn his ACL twice. Raridon is a fine TE to stash in dynasty/keeper leagues, but he can be ignored for now in most redraft formats.
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels