Kevin Gausman Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Kevin Gausman is among several available veterans who could fit the Philadelphia Phillies' trade-deadline needs, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Philadelphia is looking for rotation depth, a late-inning reliever, and another bat. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber, relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman, designated hitter George Springer, and center fielder Daulton Varsho were also mentioned as possible fits. The clubs share a spring-training complex in Florida, giving Toronto's front office familiarity with Philadelphia's prospects. Morosi did not report that talks involving any individual player were advanced. For now, the trade speculation does not change the fantasy value of any of the five Blue Jays.
Source: Jon Morosi
Source: Jon Morosi