Quinn Mathews Deals Gem in Latest Triple-A Start
Quinn Mathews is coming off a superb start at Triple-A Memphis in which he hurled seven shutout innings with three hits and an unearned run with 10 strikeouts against three walks. Mathews picked up a win for his efforts, moving his overall record this season to 5-3. The left-hander has spent the entire season at Memphis, compiling a 3.13 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP with 111 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched. In four July starts, Mathews has racked up a 1.04 ERA and 0.77 WHIP as he has raised the level of his game as the summer months have heated up. The No. 7 prospect on the Cardinals' list, Mathews boasts a 60-grade changeup and a 55-grade slider. After four years at Stanford, the 25-year-old is nearing big league ready and it would be wise to add him now before a potential late-season promotion.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball