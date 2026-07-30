Luke Adams Making Case For Promotion to Milwaukee
Luke Adams has put together a nice month of July with a .305 batting average in 59 at bats with two homers and six RBI with 14 runs scored. The 22-year-old right-handed hitter missed some time with an injury this season but has returned in early June. In 182 total at bats this year between the ACL Brewers and Triple-A Nashville, Adams has 15 homers and 38 RBI with 40 runs scored while hitting .269. Adams is the No. 16 ranked prospect in the Brewers' system with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. A former 12th round pick in the draft, Adams doesn't have the prospect pedigree of some others, but he is nonetheless putting up some nice numbers at Triple-A. He could be looked at by the Brewers for a spot on the big league roster especially at third base where Milwaukee is a bit thin.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball