Seaver King Sidelined By Oblique Injury, Big League Debut Unlikely This Year
Seaver King is currently sidelined with a left oblique strain making a late-season big league debut improbable. King is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Washington system and has a 50-grade hit tool with a 70-grade run tool. So he has the potential to be a big-time contributor in stolen bases at the major leagues. In his age 23 season, King has recorded nine stolen bases combined between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. King's current injury is problematic because at age 23 he is primed to make his major league debut, but he will first have to demonstrate full health in the minors. At the big league level, Washington has CJ Abrams at shortstop and Nasim Nunez up the middle at second base. So it's looking like next year might be the year for King to make his MLB debut. Fantasy managers will want to be patient until then.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball