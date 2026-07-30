Angel Genao Could Bring Skills To Cleveland Infield Later This Summer
Angel Genao has hits in five of his last six games at Triple-A Columbus. Genao is red-hot in Columbus, hitting .382 in 76 July at bats, including two homers and 12 RBI to go with 14 runs scored. Genao is the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' system and the switch-hitter has made a name for himself in his age 22 season in the minors. Genao has been so impressive that he is making a late-season promotion seem more and more likely and thus it might be a good idea to stash Genao on your roster. At the big league level, Cleveland has Travis Bazzana (second base) and Brayan Rocchio (shortstop) up the middle defensively. But Genao could force his way to Cleveland with his performance. At age 22 and already at Triple-A, Genao is on track to potentially make his MLB debut later this season. His 60-grade hit tool and 55-grade run tool could be on display in Cleveland later this summer.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball