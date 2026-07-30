Hunter Greene Drawing "Significant Interest" From Rival Teams
Hunter Greene is drawing "significant interest" from rival teams, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal reports that Cincinnati isn't "particularly motivated" to move Greene, but that trading him might be the team's "best chance to make an impact" at the upcoming trade deadline. 2026 has been a bit of a lost year for Greene so far, as he did not make his season debut until early July after undergoing elbow surgery in March. The 26-year-old has struggled across 21 2/3 innings (four starts) since his return, recording a 2-2 record with a 7.06 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29 strikeouts. Still, Greene carries high-end fantasy SP1 upside when healthy, as he posted a 2.76 ERA and a 25.2% K-BB rate across 107 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2025. A trade to a contender may ultimately help Greene's fantasy value, as it would get him out of Cincinnati's hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal