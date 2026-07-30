Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Bennedict Mathurin could produce an offer sheet, per Evan Sidery. To get there, they would need to clear enough room by moving Jordan Hawkins' expiring $7 million contract. That path could let New Orleans offer Mathurin more than $15 million annually, giving the Clippers a two-day window to match. Mathurin, 24, averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 26 games for Los Angeles, but his three-point shooting cratered to 20.7 percent. A move to New Orleans could give him more scoring chances and raise his fantasy ceiling. Still, his shaky efficiency and limited defensive stats keep him from being a clean category-league target.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery