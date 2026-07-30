Travis Kelce Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Travis Kelce looked sharp during Wednesday's first full-squad training camp practice, making a fingertip catch from Patrick Mahomes between two linebackers during seven-on-seven work, according to The Athletic. Head coach Andy Reid said Kelce looked good physically, remained in shape, and continued setting an example through his willingness to take practice repetitions. The 36-year-old is entering his 14th NFL season after catching 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns across 17 games in 2025. Although his reception total declined from 97 in 2024, his average increased from 8.5 to 11.2 yards per catch. Kelce has not announced whether he plans to play beyond the 2026 season, but he remains a central part of Kansas City's passing game and an important leader for the roster. One seven-on-seven highlight does not resolve the age-related concerns surrounding his fantasy outlook, though his full participation and early movement are encouraging signs.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic