A.J. Brown Shows More Chemistry With New QB on Thursday
A.J. Brown and quarterback Drake Maye struggled to get their connection going in the early days of training camp, with Maye going 4-for-9 with an interception when targeting Brown. However, in a padded practice on Thursday, the two started to turn things around, with Maye matching that production and hitting Brown four of five times, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. One of Brown's catches came against star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, with another one coming against Charles Woods for a touchdown. Thursday's practice could be a sign of things to come for Brown and Maye as they begin to build their chemistry for the 2026 regular season. The Patriots suddenly have a pretty crowded WR room with Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism, but after the Pats sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first-rounder, Brown should be the unquestioned alpha WR1 in New England. Brown showed signs of decline in 2025 in Philly's stagnant offense, averaging a career-low 12.9 yards per catch, but he also had his sixth 1,000-yard campaign. In what should be a more explosive Patriots' passing game, Brown should be considered a low-end WR1, at worst.
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels