Kayshon Boutte Wants to Stay in New England
Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason after the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, but he wants to stay with the Patriots, according to Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. For what it's worth, head coach Mike Vrabel said Boutte's approach has been "exactly the same as last year," when the 24-year-old wideout caught 33 passes for 551 yards and a career-high six touchdowns while starting 10 games. Vrabel had nothing but positive things to say about the former sixth-rounder from LSU, but the head coach also acknowledged that the team is open to trading a receiver while they pare down the roster. Early in training camp, the WR position is one of New England's deepest positions, as they have Brown, Doubs, Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism all on the 90-man roster. The Patriots have also been expanding Douglas' route tree early on, potentially signaling that Boutte is the odd-man out going into 2026. As long as Boutte remains with the Pats, he'll have a difficult path to fantasy relevance in his fourth year in the league.
Source: Boston Herald - Zack Cox
Source: Boston Herald - Zack Cox