Calvin Ridley Returns From Illness on Thursday
Calvin Ridley (illness) practiced in full on Thursday after he was held out on Wednesday due to a stomach bug, according to Ben Arthur of FOX Sports. Ridley's fantasy value is in full decline after he played in just seven games due to a broken fibula in 2025 in his second year in Tennessee. In those seven games, the 31-year-old veteran caught only 17 of his 36 targets for 303 yards and zero touchdowns. The Titans are expecting the former first-rounder in 2018 from the University of Alabama to be involved in new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's scheme in 2026, but he's going to be more of a secondary option instead of the primary one after the team drafted Carnell Tate in the first round and added target hog Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. Ridley could also be battling for targets with second-year receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike after they both had standout moments as rookies in 2025. First and foremost, he'll try to prove himself to Daboll in training camp and the preseason, but most likely, Ridley is going to struggle for consistent targets in his eighth year in the league. RotoBaller has dropped him all the way down to No. 62 at the WR position.
Source: FOX Sports - Ben Arthur
Source: FOX Sports - Ben Arthur