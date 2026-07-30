Jahmyr Gibbs Dealing With a Back Issue
Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in as he seeks a contract extension early in training camp, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN. Gibbs completed a conditioning test on Wednesday, in which Campbell said he "had a little bit of a back" issue, so it's unclear if the star RB will start practicing with the team right away once he inks a new deal. The 24-year-old's back injury might not be all that serious, but it's definitely something that we will keep a close eye on as camp rolls on. Fantasy managers probably have nothing to worry about right now with Gibbs' back injury and his hold-in, but the longer it lasts, the more concerning it will become for a player who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 1 overall fantasy RB. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three NFL seasons after Detroit took him 12th overall from the University of Alabama in 2023. Gibbs' production speaks for itself, as he's racked up an incredible 3,580 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns while adding 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and another 10 scores as a receiver in 49 regular-season games. He's in his prime in an up-tempo, high-scoring offense as the best dual-threat back in the league.
Source: ESPN.com - Eric Woodyard
Source: ESPN.com - Eric Woodyard