Jordan Whittington's Versatility Giving Him Leg Up for WR3 Role
Jordan Whittington is the leader of the WR3 competition early in training camp because of how experienced and versatile he is. Whittington is competing with Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, and rookie CJ Daniels, with DaSilva also noting that Daniels has made some noise in practice and is drawing attention from fans and coaches. The No. 3 WR spot in head coach Sean McVay's offense will be an important one, but it also isn't expected to come with a lot of weekly volume as long as the top two receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, are healthy. The 25-year-old Whittington took a slight step back in 2025 in his sophomore season, catching only 18 of 25 targets for 171 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. The former sixth-rounder in 2024 from the University of Texas has yet to find the end zone in 32 regular-season games (nine starts) and will remain off the fantasy radar in the majority of redraft leagues going into the start of the upcoming campaign.
Source: Rams Wire - Cameron DaSilva
Source: Rams Wire - Cameron DaSilva