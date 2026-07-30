Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo and shared a photo of the session, per Eurohoops. The 17-year-old called Antetokounmpo a "big player, even bigger person," marking another notable moment in a fast-moving summer for one of Europe's top prospects. Kusturica starred at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while earning Best Defensive Player honors. He has since left Barcelona and committed to UCLA, where he will spend the next stage of his development before becoming draft-eligible in 2028. For fantasy, he carries no redraft relevance yet, but he is already a name for devy and future-draft watchers.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops