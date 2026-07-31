Tampa Bay Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Baker Mayfield's comments about the organization on The Pat McAfee Show. This comes a day after Mayfield said he feels "disrespected" by his contract situation after trying to work out an extension with the team before training camp. However, the team has offered him a two-year deal worth slightly above $100 million, according to Schefter. Mayfield will head into the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal with the Bucs in 2024. The 31-year-old wanted to get a deal done before training camp and will now focus solely on playing football. This could be Mayfield's final season with the Bucs, and it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out during the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter