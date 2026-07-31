Travis Hunter Operating Primarily on Defense Through Start of Camp
Travis Hunter has primarily been on the defensive side of the ball, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Hunter has played 39 total snaps -- 24 on defense and 15 on offense. The former second overall pick from the University of Colorado has just one catch on two targets on offense. The 23-year-old Heisman Trophy winner was being drafted as a WR2 in fantasy going into his rookie campaign, but he disappointed with only 28 catches on 45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games before suffering a season-ending LCL injury in his knee that required surgery. The good news is that Hunter is fully healthy this summer. The bad news is the Jaguars plan to use him more on defense in Year 2, which has tanked his 2026 redraft fantasy value. It's going to be hard for him to stand out in a crowded WR room that also includes Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr., not to mention pass-catching tight end Brenton Strange. It seems like Hunter is going to operate as more of a gadget player on offense in 2026 in Duval.
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco