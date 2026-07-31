Luther Burden III Poised to Take a Year 2 Jump
Luther Burden III has been heavily involved in all aspects of the team's passing offense through the early days of training camp, and offensive coordinator Press Taylor spoke to reporters on Thursday about the growth of the dynamic second-year player. "You saw in the spring, he was one of those guys where you really saw the skill set flourish. Now he's not thinking quite as much. He's able to just go out, react, play." Since the Bears traded veteran receiver DJ Moore to the Bills in March, offseason narratives have focused on how targets will be divvied up between a young group of pass catchers featuring Burden, Rome Odunze, and tight end Colston Loveland. Now, through the first practices of camp, Burden's involvement has stood out, and a big second season could be on the way for RotoBaller's WR21.
Source: CHGO Bears
Source: CHGO Bears